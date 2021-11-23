Chun, South Korea’s former dictator, is known as the “Butcher of Gwangju.”

Despite becoming the country’s first president to take over power peacefully, South Korean dictator Chun Doo-hwan violently suppressed opponents until enormous demonstrations forced him out. He remains one of the country’s most hated people.

Chun is known as the “Butcher of Gwangju” for ordering troops to put down a 1980 revolt against his control in the southwestern city. He died on Tuesday at the age of 90, according to media reports.

It was one of the actions that led to his treasonous conviction and execution sentence.

Chun, however, was spared the death penalty since his sentence was converted to life imprisonment after an appeal and a presidential pardon.

Chun presided over South Korea’s expanding affluence and helped Seoul win the 1988 Olympics, but history has been harsh on him.

And his support from the United States as the Cold War came to an end, with Washington fearing instability in a strategically crucial ally, fueled a suspicion of the United States among Korean liberals that persists to this day.

Chun’s rise to power was paved with the blood of Park Chung-hee, a military strongman.

Chun, who was born in 1931, enrolled at a military institution for officer training during the Korean War.

Park, who seized power in a coup in 1961, promoted him through the military ranks.

When Park was assassinated by his intelligence chief in 1979, his leadership came to a sudden end, leaving a power vacuum.

Chun assumed charge of the murder investigation and, two months later, conducted his own surprise military coup, essentially seizing control of South Korea.

Thousands of residents and students protested Chun’s reign in Gwangju within months, prompting Chun to proclaim martial law and put down the rallies in a slaughter within ten days.

Official numbers put the death toll at around 200 people, but campaigners claim the number might be three times higher.

The incident became a symbol of South Korea’s democratic struggle.

Chun and other far-right politicians described the incident as a “riot” caused by North Korean sympathizers.

“The Gwangju incident resembled a riot, with people armed. As a result, we had no choice but to send in martial law forces to deal with them “In a 2003 interview, Chun was unapologetic.

During his eight-year tenure, torture was often used against dissidents, and freedom of expression was stifled.

He also survived a North Korean murder attempt while in power.

