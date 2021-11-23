Chun Doo-hwan, a former South Korean dictator At the age of 90, she passes away.

Chun Doo-hwan, the former dictator of South Korea who violently suppressed opponents until large protests forced him out, died on Tuesday, according to a longtime adviser.

Min Jeong-ki, a reporter outside the Chun mansion, said the former president died at his home in Seoul. He was 90 years old.

He led the country’s economic growth and helped Seoul win the 1988 Olympic Games. He was the first president of South Korea to hand up power peacefully.

After the assassination of strongman Park Chung-hee in 1979, Chun, a commander in the South Korean military, assumed control in a coup.

From 1980 to 1988, he was president, dominating with an iron grip and brutally crushing his opponents.

Chun is still regarded as one of South Korea’s most despised figures.

For commanding his forces to put down an uprising against his reign in the southern city of Gwangju, he is known as the “Butcher of Gwangju.”

He was convicted of treason and sentenced to die in 1996, in part because of the events in Gwangju, but his sentence was mitigated on appeal, and he was released after a presidential pardon.

The official death toll in Gwangju is roughly 200 people, but activists estimate the number could be three times higher.

It was dismissed as a “riot” by Chun and far-right lawmakers in South Korea. The previous tyrant denied having any part in the uprising’s suppression.

Chun also survived an assassination attempt during his reign.

In 1983, while on a state visit to Myanmar, North Korean spies attempted to assassinate him by bombing a memorial service.

Even in his final years, Chun was embroiled in legal conflicts.

Last year, he was found guilty of slander in relation to the Gwangju rebellion.