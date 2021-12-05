Chris Cuomo was fired from CNN for assisting Governor Brother.

CNN fired veteran anchor and correspondent Chris Cuomo on Saturday as part of an inquiry into his role in defending his brother, former New York governor Andrew Cuomo, against sexual misconduct charges.

Chris Cuomo was suspended from CNN for the incident just days before he was fired.

“We recruited a renowned legal firm to perform the review, and we have immediately terminated him,” CNN’s official communications Twitter account said in a statement.

“Additional material has come to light during the course of that review.”

Cuomo was fired after documents surfaced showing that he gave advice to his politician brother that was deemed too close for comfort by his employer. Cuomo, who anchored the 9:00 p.m. news slot, was fired after documents surfaced showing that he gave advice to his politician brother that was deemed too close for comfort by his employer.

“The documents “raise serious doubts,” according to a CNN spokeswoman, who added that they “suggest to a greater level of involvement in his brother’s efforts than we previously understood.”

“He’s my younger brother. And I will assist my brother if I am able. I’ll listen to him if he wants me to. If he wants me to comment on something, I’ll do my best “When asked about the counsel he had offered, Chris Cuomo, 51, told investigators in July.

“He’s my brother, and no matter what, I love him to death.”

Andrew Cuomo, a Democrat, was elected governor three times before retiring in August after an investigation found he had sexually assaulted at least 11 women, according to New York’s attorney general.

In October, the former governor, whose father Mario Cuomo served as governor of New York, was charged with forcible touching, a minor sex felony.

The Cuomo siblings climbed to new heights of fame during the onset of the pandemic: Andrew, 63, was praised for his candid daily briefings as the coronavirus swept New York, and his live CNN discussions with Chris were filled with joking.

CNN said that the inquiry into Chris Cuomo’s actions is still underway.