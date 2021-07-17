Chinese ships leave a poop ring around Spratly that may be seen from space.

The Philippines has decided to look into accusations that hundreds of Chinese ships are dumping human waste in the Spratly Islands in the disputed South China Sea.

According to the Associated Press, satellite photographs revealed that human waste, sewage, and wastewater from swarms of Chinese ships had gathered around the reef, causing massive marine life harm in the area.

“While we confirm and verify these wastes being dumped,” Philippine Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said in a statement, “we consider such irresponsible activities, if true, to be gravely harmful to the marine biodiversity in the area.”

“Despite competing claims and interests in the South China Sea, all nations must be good custodians of our natural resources and environment,” he continued.

In the South China Sea, Beijing and Manila are at odds over territorial claims. China has sent militia boats to reefs under the Philippines’ exclusive economic zones, escalating the issue.

“Sewage effluent sources in the Spratly Islands include ship wastewater and human habitation without proper sewage treatment,” according to Simularity Inc, a software business that develops artificial intelligence algorithms for satellite picture analysis. The excrement heaps up when the ships don’t move.” With the hashtag #ChinaStopShittingOnTheSpratlys, the report was issued.

At least 236 ships were sighted off the atoll on June 17, according to Liz Derr, CEO of Simularity Inc. “Hundreds of ships anchored off the coast of the Spratlys are discharging raw sewage onto the reefs. “This is a disaster of epic proportions, and we are on the verge of irreversibility,” Derr added.

This could harm marine life, resulting in a significant drop in fish stocks. According to CNN Philippines, this might result in a “hunger crisis and the collapse of commercial fishing,” because the amount of the fish stock in the disputed waters is “directly tied to the health of its reefs.”

“From orbit, the damage to the reefs in only the previous five years is obvious. This timeframe follows, and hence is in addition to, the well-documented reef devastation caused by China’s huge clam harvesting and artificial island-building, according to the paper.

The Chinese Embassy in Manila told CNN Philippines that the report purportedly used an old photo taken in Australia, despite the lack of a formal response from Chinese officials.