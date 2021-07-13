Chinese officials slam Janet Yellen’s call for a united front between the US and Europe.

China authorities slammed Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s demand for the US and Europe to present a “united front” in response to China’s unfair economic practices and human-rights violations on Tuesday.

“China strongly condemns and rejects Treasury Secretary Yellen’s remarks,” said Zhao Lijian, a spokesperson for the Foreign Ministry.

President Joe Biden is attempting to rebuild old relationships following Donald Trump’s “America First” policy, and Yellen addressed a plea to the European Union on Tuesday.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen makes a new push to mend US-EU ties, pushing EU members to join the fight against China and Russia. https://t.co/6VpkYQu9fU

“We must work together to address threats to the ideals of openness, fair competition, transparency, and accountability,” Yellen said at a meeting with European Union officials in Brussels on Tuesday.

Yellen slammed China’s “unfair economic practices” and “human rights violations,” and urged forming a coalition with European allies to counter the threat.

Zhao refuted these assertions, noting that China has “always fully backed” the World Trade Organization’s agreed-upon trading system.

The Communist Party denies stealing or pressuring American or European corporations to hand up technology while protecting its own technology and other industries from competition or violating its WTO obligations.

European firms are enraged that they are unable to acquire most assets in China, despite Chinese firms spending billions of dollars on international technology and brands.

China has refuted charges of genocide and human rights violations against the Uyghur and other Muslim ethnic groups in the country. Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch, both human rights organizations, have produced reports accusing China of crimes against humanity.

#China has been accused of genocide by the #Biden administration for repression of #Uyghur #Muslims and other minorities in #Xinjiang.

https://t.co/CBzXRHkrRy pic.twitter.com/DmGCVJrrmz

“The United States is in no position to assess human rights crises in other nations, and it should focus more on resolving its own,” Zhao added.

Travel and financial penalties have been placed on Chinese officials accused of human rights violations by the US and the EU.

Biden has stated that he wants to improve relations with China, but he has not stated if he would reverse Trump administration tariffs.