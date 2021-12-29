Chinese officials admit to having difficulty supplying food in Xi’an, which has been shut down.

After residents of the city’s locked-down Xi’an took to social media to complain about a lack of food and ask for help, Chinese officials confirmed Wednesday that they were having trouble getting enough supplies to them.

Thirteen million people in northern Xi’an have been ordered to stay at home for the seventh day, and national health experts have called for more steps to be taken as China confronts its largest viral outbreak in months.

Since the virus first appeared in a key city in late 2019, Beijing has pursued a strict “zero Covid” strategy with strong border restrictions and targeted lockdowns.

Officials conceded at a press briefing on Wednesday that “poor staff attendance and logistical and distribution issues” had made it impossible to provide necessary supplies as the country grappled with a rise of illnesses.

Many locals had requested for help obtaining food and other necessities on social media the day before, with some claiming that their housing compounds would not let them out despite the fact that they were running out of food.

Chen Jianfeng, a Xi’an official, told reporters that the local government has mobilized businesses to increase community distribution, with cadres overseeing wholesale markets and supermarkets.

“We’re doing everything we can to help with the staff turnout problem, and we’re providing passes for cars to ensure the supply of needs,” he said.

However, some people were still running out of supplies.

“What is our way of life? What exactly do we eat? “On the Weibo platform, which is similar to Twitter, one user wrote.

“We were able to go out once to buy groceries a few days ago, but that’s been canceled… all online grocery apps are either sold out or out of delivery range,” the user continued.

On Monday, the city tightened its restrictions, telling residents they could only leave their houses for virus testing, after previously being assured they could go out once every three days to buy supplies.

Authorities had previously stated that supplies would stay stable as long as transportation into and out of Xi’an was strictly controlled.

Since December 9, the city has recorded over 960 household virus cases.

Despite the fact that the increase in China is minor in comparison to the widespread cases in Europe and the United States, Chinese officials in Xi’an have enforced the “strictest” conceivable restrictions.

According to local media, authorities have detained at least seven people in the city for attempting to avoid quarantine, disrupting order, and spreading rumors.

The epidemic occurs as Beijing prepares to welcome tens of thousands of international visitors for the Winter Olympics in February.