Chinese official criticizes Western democracy as “ruled by the capital.”

Chinese officials made rare public criticism of Western democracies during a news conference in China on Friday, ahead of the United States’ “Summit for Democracy” in early December.

The news conference focused on Chinese President Xi Jinping’s vision for a Chinese Communist Party-dominated system (CCP). Jiang Jinquan, the CCP’s director of policy research, made remarks critical of Western countries that impose their views of democracy on the rest of the globe, particularly China.

According to translations, Jiang added, “The electoral democracy of Western countries is essentially democracy ruled by the capital, and it is a game of the rich, not real democracy.”

“The United States will host a so-called democracy conference and aims to revitalize Western democracy,” Jiang said, “and it’s a big irony to host it amid the rising issues faced by Western democracy.”

The Summit for Democracy, which will take place in December, is the first of two events that will bring together international leaders. According to the South China Morning Post, a CCP official referenced an unnamed research in which 81 percent of Americans believed there was a major threat to US democracy. Jiang, on the other hand, quoted a statistic frequently used by Chinese officials: 90 percent of citizens are content with their administration.

“Which is the best option, and which is the worst?” Jiang expressed his thoughts. “Anyone with a clear sight can tell themselves,” says the narrator. The remarks come a day after Xi became China’s third leader to accept a “historical resolution” at a CCP gathering, joining Mao Zedong, the CCP’s founder, and Deng Xiaoping. According to Reuters, the resolution has not yet been made public in its whole.