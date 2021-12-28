Chinese Internet users slam Musk for near-misses with the International Space Station.

On Tuesday, Chinese internet users criticized Elon Musk after Beijing said its space station took evasive action to avoid colliding with two of his SpaceX satellites, a damage to the tycoon’s reputation in a country that has welcomed his Tesla electric automobiles.

According to a document presented to the UN’s space agency this month, China’s Tiangong space station was compelled to adopt “preventive collision avoidance measures” during two “near contacts” with SpaceX’s Starlink satellites in July and October.

The satellites shifted into orbits that caused space station operators to adjust course on both instances, according to the document.

Beijing said of the satellite involved in the October incident that “the manoeuvre plan was unclear and orbital errors were difficult to detect,” adding that it took action to “protect the safety and life of on-orbit astronauts.”

After landing a rover on Mars and sending probes to the Moon, Tiangong — which means “heavenly palace” in Chinese — is the latest triumph in China’s effort to become a major space power.

The station’s core module was launched into orbit earlier this year, and it is anticipated to be completely operational by 2022.

Chinese social media users slammed Musk and his firms over the disaster, with one hashtag amassing 87 million views as of Tuesday morning.

One person commented, “How ironic that Chinese people buy Tesla and contribute big quantities of money so Musk can launch Starlink, and then he [almost]crashes into China’s space station.”

Another remarked, “Prepare to boycott Tesla,” referring to an usual Chinese response to international brands believed to be operating against Beijing’s national interests.

Some felt that if the roles were reversed, Washington would have levied penalties.

One person wrote, “Why don’t we just do what they do?”

SpaceX, based in California, did not respond to a request for comment right away.

Despite Musk’s popularity in China, Tesla’s reputation has suffered this year as a result of a series of incidents, controversies, and data storage worries. Tesla sells tens of thousands of vehicles in China each month.

Tesla, on the other hand, remains extremely popular in China, where it sells one out of every four cars and is developing an unique wholly-owned factory in Shanghai.