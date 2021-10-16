Chinese astronauts arrive at the International Space Station for their longest mission yet.

Three astronauts docked with China’s new space station successfully Saturday, according to state media, in what is expected to be Beijing’s longest crewed mission to date and the latest milestone in its push to become a major space power.

According to state-run news agency Xinhua, the three blasted out shortly after midnight (1600 GMT) from the Jiuquan launch center in northwest China’s Gobi desert, with the team slated to spend six months aboard the Tiangong space station.

According to Xinhua, the China Manned Space Agency called the launch a success and reported the crew members were “in good form.”

Xinhua reported in a brief broadcast on Saturday morning that the Shenzhou-13 vessel carrying the three had docked with the space station’s radial port hours later.

The mission will set up equipment and test technology for future development on the Tiangong station, lasting twice as long as its predecessor’s 90-day mission.

Zhai Zhigang, 55, a former fighter pilot who led China’s first spacewalk in 2008, said the team would do “more difficult” spacewalks than in prior missions.

Military pilot Wang Yaping, 41, is the first Chinese woman to visit the space station after becoming the country’s second woman in space in 2013.

Ye Guangfu, a 41-year-old pilot with the People’s Liberation Army, is the other team member.

After three months on the space station, a previous record-breaking space crew returned to Earth in September after the maiden trip to Tiangong.

China’s well-publicized space program has already resulted in the landing of a rover on Mars and the sending of probes to the moon.

Tiangong, which means “heavenly palace,” will be open for at least ten years.

The station’s core module was launched into orbit earlier this year, and it is anticipated to be operational by 2022.

The finished station will resemble the Soviet Mir space station, which orbited Earth from the 1980s to 2001.

According to Chen Lan, an independent space analyst at GoTaikonauts, the long trip will “stretch China’s technological boundary” and check the space station system’s capacity for a longer time of human habitation.

“I don’t think it’ll be too difficult because China’s technologies are pretty developed,” Chen added, “though anything in space is always complex.”

Saturday’s launch came only days after China launched its first solar exploration satellite into space, complete with a telescope for studying solar changes.

Through the end of next year, the Chinese space agency plans a total of 11 missions to Tiangong, including. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.