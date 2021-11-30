China’s’miscalculation’ and ‘overconfidence,’ according to MI6, might lead to war with the United Kingdom and its allies.

The head of the UK’s foreign intelligence service warned Tuesday that China is the country’s top priority, warning that Beijing’s “miscalculation” might result in conflict.

On Tuesday, Chief Richard Moore of MI6, formally known as the Secret Intelligence Service, gave his first public speech since taking over as the organization’s leader in October 2020. China, Russia, Iran, and international terrorism, he added, were the “main four” risks to British espionage, with China occupying the top spot.

According to the Associated Press, Moore described China as “an authoritarian state with values that differ from ours,” claiming that Beijing carries out “large-scale espionage operations” against the United Kingdom and its allies, tries to “distort public discourse and political decision-making,” and exports technology that allows for a “web of authoritarian control” around the world.

Moore continued, “Beijing accepts its own propaganda about Western frailties and underestimates Washington’s determination.” “The danger of Chinese overconfidence leading to miscalculation is considerable.” Moore also stated that the Chinese government supports “strong and decisive action,” citing Beijing’s refusal to recognize Taiwan as an independent country despite its separation from mainland China in 1949.

“Beijing’s expanding military strength, as well as the [Chinese Communist] party’s ambition to resolve the Taiwan issue, if necessary by force,” Moore added, “represent a severe threat to world stability and peace.”

According to Moore, the United Kingdom continues to “under an acute threat from Russia.” He claimed that Moscow has funded assassination attempts, such as the poisoning of former spy Sergei Skripal in England in 2018, mounted cyberattacks, and interfered in the political processes of other nations.

“We, along with our allies and partners, must confront and prevent Russian action that violates the international rules-based system,” the MI6 director added.

“No country in Europe or beyond should be fooled into believing that imbalanced concessions to Russia will result in better behavior,” he added, citing Russia’s annexation of Crimea from Ukraine in 2014 and its subsequent force buildup along the Ukrainian border.

His remarks are the most recent in a series of cautions from senior British and NATO officials aimed at discouraging Moscow from additional intrusions into Ukraine.

Iran, according to Moore, is also a serious threat, as it employs the political and militant group Hezbollah—dubbed “a state within a state”—to exacerbate political unrest in neighboring nations.

