China’s submarines allegedly used British warships for target practice, according to state media.

A Communist Party publication reported on Monday that China’s nuclear-powered submarines may have been using the United Kingdom’s aircraft carrier group for target practice before presenting themselves to British warships.

The article, published by China’s state-owned tabloid Global Times, quoted anonymous specialists in reaction to a London report stating that Chinese submarines had been discovered “stalking” the Queen Elizabeth Carrier Strike Group (CSG) during its deployment to Asia.

Sonar operators onboard HMS Kent and HMS Richmond, two frigates in HMS Queen Elizabeth’s escort fleet, identified a pair of PLA Navy Type 093 submarines tracking the carrier group from the South China Sea into the Western Pacific, according to the Daily Express.

A third Type 093 was identified by the carrier group’s Astute-class submarine escort after passing the Luzon Strait, according to the Express. The Chinese warships were detected by their distinctive propeller sounds.

The Global Times, which espouses some of Beijing’s more hawkish views, responded quickly, dismissing claims that Chinese naval assets were caught off guard during their mission to shadow the British carrier strike group.

“It’s possible that the PLA employed the HMS Queen Elizabeth aircraft carrier strike group as a hypothetical target for rehearsal as an essential measure of defense,” an unnamed expert told the publication.

“It’s also plausible that the Chinese submarines showed themselves after completing their duties as a warning to the British carrier group,” the report stated.

While several of her escorts landed at naval bases in Japan, the Royal Navy’s Queen Elizabeth CSG, which is on its inaugural journey to the Indo-Pacific, is on a port visit in Guam.

Good day, Guam!

Arriving in this gorgeous tropical island in the western Pacific Ocean on a rainy day. I'm very happy to be here! @louleonguerrero @JoshuaTenorio2 @USNavy @UKdefUS #CSG21

— August 6, 2021, HMS Queen Elizabeth (@HMSQNLZ)

The Global Times reported that the United Kingdom sent warships to Asia to “stretch its muscles” and “stir up trouble,” echoing the Chinese government’s comments.

Meanwhile, London sees the deployment as a demonstration of the country's commitment to regional collective security. Britain made the announcement last month.