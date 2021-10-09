China’s state media warns that’secret’ US troops in Taiwan ‘will only hasten’ war.

The hidden presence of the US military in Taiwan, according to an editorial in China’s main English-language newspaper, the Global Times, will lead to a faster outbreak of conflict between China and Taiwan.

The US had “taken a step forward to undermine, from covert to semi-overt, the basic conditions for the formation of diplomatic relations between the Chinese mainland and the US,” according to the op-ed.

According to the Global Times, the US semi-purposefully broadcast the troops’ news in order to upset the Chinese government, push China and Taiwan closer to armed conflict, and increase American involvement in Taiwan.

“The US is attempting to grate on the nerves of the mainland. This has been Washington’s strategy for a long time “According to the article. “The mainland must respond to the United States’ fresh provocations in order for both Washington and Taiwan to fully see the gravity of their cooperation.” According to the Times, China must warn both the US and Taiwan that they are “playing with fire” and that the potential consequences of their actions would be “unbearable to both the US and the island of Taiwan.” According to the story, the US and Taiwan were preparing for a possible Chinese military invasion of Taiwan, and that China would be able to seize the island by force or compel the Taiwanese army to submit. U.S. forces would also “be the first to be eliminated,” according to the report. According to an exclusive story published by the Wall Street Journal on Thursday, the US has at least two dozen service men discreetly stationed in Taiwan to assist in the training of Taiwanese military personnel. Members of the US Marine Corps and several special forces teams are said to be among those involved.

Following the publication of the report, Chinese state-run media, particularly the Global Times, denounced the US’s activities as harmful to the two countries’ relations. Hu Xijin, the Times’ editor-in-chief, tweeted later Thursday that China’s military should “conduct a targeted air strike” in Taiwan to kill American soldiers.

Tensions have risen in recent weeks following the sighting of multiple Chinese military planes off the coast of Taiwan. This is a condensed version of the information.