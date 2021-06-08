China’s state media slams US senators’ visit to Taiwan as “treasonous.”

China’s state media have continued to condemn three serving US senators’ high-profile stopover in Taipei on Sunday, with Beijing’s official news agency Xinhua labeling the trip a “political farce” and a “treacherous action” by Washington.

Xinhua and the Communist Party’s China Daily also published editorials on Monday that were harshly critical of the US and Taiwan, accusing them of using humanitarian aid as a pretext to antagonize the Chinese government.

Senators Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), Dan Sullivan (R-AK), and Chris Coons (D-DE) arrived at Songshan Airport in Taipei early Sunday in a military transport plane to announce the Biden administration’s intention to donate 750,000 US-made vaccines to the island, which is only now experiencing its first serious coronavirus outbreak since the pandemic began.

President Tsai Ing-wen greeted the trio, expressing her gratitude for the timely donation in the midst of Taiwan’s own vaccination scarcity and mounting death toll.

China’s state-run media, on the other hand, has concentrated on the senators’ means of transportation.

The officials were flown to and from Taipei in a flashy US Air Force C-17 Globemaster III, the first time an American military plane has landed on the island for official business in almost four decades.

According to the Chinese news agency Xinhua, Washington is “testing Beijing’s red line on the Taiwan subject once again.” According to the editorial, the visit was intended to “create an anti-China political farce and offer some symbolic support for the current Taiwan authorities, who are overwhelmed by the island’s galloping epidemic situation.”

“Such a deceitful act by Washington has nothing to do with combating COVID-19, as it claims, and will only heighten regional tensions,” Xinhua noted.

The Chinese newspaper China Daily, which is also widely circulated in the United States, accused the Biden administration of “fueling frictions in cross-straits relations” by approving the brief stop in Taiwan, which the Chinese government claims as a province despite never having had jurisdiction over it.

“Both the Taiwanese government and the United States are well aware that using a military plane would be provocative and make a commotion. But that appears to have been the aim, according to China’s official newspaper.

