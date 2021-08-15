China’s state media mocks the US over Afghanistan, saying that the transition is “more smooth than a presidential transition.”

On Sunday, the outspoken editor of a Chinese state-run tabloid criticized the United States’ exit from Afghanistan, equating the government’s foreign policy error to former President Donald Trump’s transfer to Vice President Joe Biden.

As Taliban fighters moved on Afghanistan’s capital, the US evacuated diplomatic personnel in Kabul by helicopter on Sunday. Just four days ago, US defense authorities anticipated that Taliban insurgents would isolate Kabul in 30 days and take it over in under 90 days.

Hu Xijin, the editor-in-chief of the Chinese Communist Party’s Global Times, tweeted, “Chinese netizens joked that the power transition in Afghanistan is even more smooth than the presidential transition in the US.”

August 15, 2021 — Hu Xijin (@HuXijin GT)

Hu made his remarks after the Taliban ordered their gunmen to enter the city late Sunday after promising not to take the capital by force.

“There are now reports that districts in Kabul have been evacuated, police have abandoned their security duties, ministries have been evacuated, and Kabul administration security staff have fled,” a Taliban spokesperson stated in a statement.

Residents of Kabul were assured by the Taliban that militants would not assault homes or attack anyone, even foreign citizens. Shortly after, the US Embassy issued a warning to Americans to take cover and avoid the airport, which was apparently under fire.

In the face of the Taliban’s quick advance, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken announced on Sunday that American diplomats in Kabul were being relocated to the airport “to guarantee they can operate safely and securely,” leaving only a core staff.

In a series of cable news interviews, Blinken defended the administration’s decision to remove US military forces from the country, dismissing similarities to the fall of Saigon at the end of the Vietnam War in 1975.

“We went to Afghanistan with one objective 20 years ago, and that mission was to deal with the people who attacked us on 9/11—and we accomplished that mission,” he told CNN.

