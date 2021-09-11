China’s state media commemorates 9/11 by predicting another ‘deadly’ terrorist attack in the United States.

The outspoken editor of a Chinese government outlet predicted another “deadly attack” in the United States on the 20th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

“The September 11 attacks were 19 terrorists’ suicide strikes, but they were not terrorism’s’suicide attack.’ Terrorism will gain strength in preparation for the next fatal attack. Time will show that the United States’ view of China as its main foe is incorrect,” Hu Xijin, the editor-in-chief of the Chinese Communist Party’s Global Times, tweeted.

Two hijacked commercial jets slammed into the World Trade Center in New York City, one into the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, and a fourth into a field in rural Shanksville, Pennsylvania, killing almost 3,000 people in the United States 20 years ago Saturday. Osama bin Laden, the founder of al Qaeda, orchestrated the terror strikes.

Following the sad events, China’s governing Communist Party leveraged international outrage at terrorism to recast the narrative around Beijing’s mistreatment of Muslim Uyghurs and other Muslim ethnic groups in Xinjiang’s northwestern province.

On Friday, Zhao Lijian, a spokesperson for China’s Foreign Ministry, encouraged the United States to cease designating terrorists based on their ideology and “political self-interest.” He also said that the United States’ 20-year war in Afghanistan, which shares a land border with China, has only resulted in the expansion of terrorist groups and combatants in the region.

“Terrorists are terrorists,” says the author. “Defining terrorists based on political self-interest is effectively sanctioning terrorist acts, undermining international counter-terrorism cooperation,” Zhao said.

President Joe Biden paid trips to the three sites where the hijacked planes crashed on the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks, beginning with the site where the original World Trade Center originally stood in midtown Manhattan. He then flew to Shanksville, Pennsylvania, before proceeding to Arlington, Virginia, to visit the Pentagon.

In his remarks, Biden lauded the first responders who assisted in the rescue of survivors and reiterated his commitment to ending the US-led war in Afghanistan. “If you had told somebody that after we got bin Laden, after al Qaeda was wiped out there, we were going to spend $300 million a day for 20 years trying to reconcile the country,” he remarked. “Is it possible for al Qaeda to arrive? This is a condensed version of the information.