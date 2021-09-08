China’s State Media Attempts To Assuage Investor Concerns About The Crackdown.

China’s recent crackdowns on a variety of industries, including internet enterprises and the education sector, would not impede from the country’s goal of economic liberalization, state media said Wednesday, as Beijing tries to calm worried investors.

Regulatory measures have shattered share values and wiped billions off company valuations in recent months, focusing on everything from monopolistic behavior to data security.

Authorities have ordered some of China’s largest tech companies to halt “disorderly expansion,” halted Ant Group’s massive IPO, and launched a slew of antitrust and cybersecurity investigations.

President Xi Jinping’s new campaign to target the country’s ultra-wealthy and advocate for “shared prosperity” has fueled public discussion, as have moves to tighten regulation of pop culture.

However, a widely circulated piece by a well-known blogger describing the crackdowns as a “deep revolution” has sparked a scurry by public personalities and official media to allay fears that the changes are akin to a second Cultural Revolution.

On Wednesday, a front-page editorial in the People’s Daily declared, “Opening to the outside world is China’s essential national policy, and this will not waver at any moment.”

The ideas and policies of encouraging, supporting, and guiding the development of the non-public sector of the economy have remained unchanged, according to the state media.

The regulations, according to the editorial published on Wednesday, are intended to advise businesses in obeying the ruling party’s leadership and serving the country’s broader economic and social development objectives.

According to Ether Yin, a partner at consultancy Trivium China, the timing also sends a message that authorities recognize “the importance of the private sector and private tech enterprises… and will continue to have their back.”

He continued, “The crackdown is a corrective of earlier regulatory lapses and (marks) the growing pains of growing up.”

“I think there is a lot of confusion in terms of what Beijing truly intends to achieve with its recent regulatory actions,” said Feng Chucheng of research company Plenum.

China’s foreign ministry defended the government’s regulatory actions on Wednesday, claiming that they were intended to promote “fair, orderly, and sustainable growth and development of China’s economy.”

Observers believe Beijing is attempting to assuage foreign investors’ concerns.

Last year, business organizations worried that China’s business environment had become increasingly politicized.

According to Hinrich Foundation research fellow Alex Capri, “the Chinese Communist Party has certain very ambitious techno-nationalist ambitions that it has not yet achieved.”

He stated, “It still requires outside investors and technology transfers.” “The Washington Newsday Brief News,” according to the source.