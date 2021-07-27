China’s sea claims, according to the US, have “no basis” under international law.

China’s sweeping claims in the South China Sea have “no basis in international law,” according to Pentagon commander Lloyd Austin, who is criticizing Beijing’s growing aggression in the hotly contested waterways.

Austin’s remark came at the outset of his maiden tour to Southeast Asia as US defense secretary, as he aims to unite regional allies as a counterweight to China.

After the turmoil and unpredictability of the Donald Trump era, President Joe Biden’s government aims to restore relations with Asian countries and establish alliances to challenge Beijing.

Austin, speaking in Singapore, slammed China’s actions in the disputed South China Sea, where Beijing has territorial claims overlapping with many Southeast Asian countries.

In a speech given at the International Institute for Strategic Studies, he stated, “Beijing’s claim to the great bulk of the South China Sea has no validity in international law.”

“That assumption infringes on the sovereignty of regional states,” he said, adding that the US would back countries in defending their rights.

With conflicting claims from Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan, and Vietnam, China claims practically all of the resource-rich sea, through which trillions of dollars in annual shipping traffic passes.

Beijing has been accused of deploying anti-ship missiles and surface-to-air missiles in the area, despite a 2016 international tribunal judgement declaring Beijing’s historical claim to the majority of the seas to be unfounded.

Tensions between Beijing and rival claims have risen in recent months.

Hundreds of Chinese boats were detected inside the Philippines’ Exclusive Economic Zone, angering Manila, while Malaysia dispatched fighter jets to intercept Chinese military planes approaching its coast.

Austin stated on Tuesday that the United States “would not flinch when our interests are attacked,” but added that the US “does not seek confrontation” with China.

“I am dedicated to maintaining a positive, stable relationship with China, including improved crisis communications with the People’s Liberation Army.”

The US-China relationship has deteriorated on a number of fronts, including cybersecurity and technological superiority, as well as human rights in Hong Kong and Xinjiang.

Biden has essentially maintained Donald Trump’s harsh approach on China, identifying the Asian giant as the “preeminent danger to the United States,” but has toned down the rhetoric in favor of working with friends and improving domestic competitiveness.

After Singapore, Austin will travel to Vietnam and the Philippines to emphasize the United States’ role as a “stabilizing power” in Southeast Asia, according to reports. Brief News from Washington Newsday.