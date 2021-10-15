China’s rocket blasts out on the world’s longest crewed mission to the International Space Station.

China launched a rocket carrying three astronauts to its new space station on Saturday, setting the stage for the country’s longest crewed mission to history, according to official media, marking the latest milestone in Beijing’s quest to become a major intergalactic power.

According to state-run news agency Xinhua, the three blasted out shortly after midnight (1600 GMT) from the Jiuquan launch center in northwest China’s Gobi desert, with the team slated to spend six months aboard the Tiangong space station.

The mission will set up equipment and test technology for future development of Tiangong, lasting twice as long as its predecessor’s 90-day mission.

The team will conduct “more difficult” spacewalks than previous missions, according to mission commander Zhai Zhigang, 55, a former fighter pilot who performed China’s first spacewalk in 2008.

Wang Yaping, a 41-year-old military pilot, will be the first woman to visit China’s space station after previously being the country’s second woman in space in 2013.

Ye Guangfu, a 41-year-old pilot with the People’s Liberation Army, is the other team member.

After three months on the space station, a previous record-breaking space mission, the first trip to Tiangong, returned to Earth in September.

China’s well-publicized space program has already resulted in the landing of a rover on Mars and the sending of probes to the moon.

Tiangong, which means “heavenly palace,” will be open for at least ten years.

The station’s core module was launched into orbit earlier this year, and it is anticipated to be operational by 2022.

The finished station will resemble the Soviet “Mir” space station, which orbited Earth from the 1980s to 2001.

According to Chen Lan, an independent space analyst at GoTaikonauts, the long trip will “stretch China’s technological boundary” and check the space station system’s capacity for a longer time of human habitation.

“I don’t think it’ll be too difficult because China’s technologies are pretty developed,” Chen added, “though anything in space is always complex.”

Saturday’s launch comes only days after China launched its first solar exploration satellite into space, complete with a telescope for studying solar changes.

Through the end of next year, the Chinese space agency plans 11 flights to Tiangong, including at least two more crewed launches that will bring two lab modules to extend the 70-tonne station.

China's space ambitions have been boosted in part by a US restriction on its astronauts participating in the International Space Station, a joint venture of the US, Russia, and Canada.