China’s Rise: How the Communist Party Transformed the Country into a Superpower

On July 1, the Communist Party of China (CPC) celebrates its 100th anniversary with a hardline leader at the helm in Xi Jinping, who China watchers say has modeled himself after Mao Zedong—equally brutal and insecure.

Many people today are unfamiliar with the party’s poor working-class beginnings, which were significantly influenced by Russia’s socialist insurrection in 1917. The People’s Republic of China (PRC) is currently seen as a formidable nuclear power overseas and a technical police state at home.

Mao, the founding father of “New China,” is unquestionably the leader who has presided over the country’s greatest upheaval; historians believe that his revolutionary operations resulted in tens of millions of pointless deaths. Some claim Xi wants to mimic Mao, while others worry that he wants China to supplant the US.

The exact date of the CPC’s foundation has been lost to the passage of time. What is confirmed is that its first National Congress took place from July 23 to August 2 in Shanghai and Jiaxing. July 1 was later chosen as the formal founding day of the party, according to the official party narrative.

Its founding members, who included Mao, a teacher, had met two years prior during the anti-imperialist May Fourth Movement. Following the 1911 Xinhai Revolution, which ended 2,000 years of empirical rule, the newly formed Republic of China (ROC) government presided over a period of instability in which no constitutional structure was established. Mao and other revolutionaries saw an opportunity to mold the country’s future.

The Communist Party of China (CPC), which was inspired by Vladimir Lenin’s 1917 October Revolution, united with the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR) in order to spread the proletariat revolution throughout China. The party adopted a hierarchical and centrist Marxist-Leninist political structure that still exists today.

The Soviet Union’s impact on Mao would last well after the PRC was established, manifesting itself in broad economic efforts. Today, Xi still reaffirms the paramount position of the CPC in the country—it is the only party that can drive China forward.

The CPC forms an alliance with the ROC’s ruling Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) to end the country’s fractured warlord period. But cooperation begins to weaken following the death of KMT revolutionary leader Sun Yat-sen.

Sun’s successor, Chiang Kai-shek, opposes. This is a brief summary.