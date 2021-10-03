China’s ‘Provocative’ Military Flights Over ‘Rock Solid’ Ally Taiwan are slammed by the US.

The United States has chastised China for its “provocative” military flights near Taiwan and reaffirmed its “rock solid” commitment to Taiwan.

In recent days, Taiwan has reported a record number of Chinese aviation incursions into its air defense identification zone (ADIZ).

On Saturday, 39 aircraft entered the ADIZ, 20 during the day and 19 at night, according to Taiwan’s Defense Ministry. It came after a group of 38 Chinese planes flew into the area south of the island on Friday. Taiwan has recorded 16 aircraft approaching the southwest ADIZ so far on Sunday.

State Department spokesman Ned Price reaffirmed the US commitment to Taiwan, which China claims as part of its territory, in a statement released on Sunday.

The United States is “extremely worried” about China’s provocative military activities near Taiwan, which is “destabilizing, risks miscalculations, and undermines regional peace and stability,” according to Price.

“We call on Beijing to stop using military, diplomatic, and economic pressure to coerce Taiwan.

“Peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait are important to us. We will continue to support Taiwan in maintaining an adequate self-defense capability, and we will adhere to the Three Communiqués, the Taiwan Relations Act, and the Six Assurances.”

“The United States’ commitment to Taiwan is unwavering, and it helps to maintain peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and throughout the region,” Price continued. We will stand with friends and allies to advance our shared prosperity, security, and values while also strengthening our ties with democratic Taiwan.”

For the past 13 months, Taiwan has made public Chinese incursions into its air defense identification zone, which hit a monthly high last month.

As of September 30, Taiwan had recorded 117 ADIZ violations by Chinese military aircraft, which included nuclear-capable bombers, fighter jets, and surveillance planes, surpassing the previous high of 107 in April.

On October 3, 2021, 16 PLA aircraft (J-168, SU-304, Y-8 ASW2, and KJ-500 AEW&C2) invaded #Taiwan’s southwest ADIZ. For additional details, please visit our official website: pic.twitter.com/dz5emGj2d4 https://t.co/j7k62hne0V pic.twitter.com/dz5emGj2d4

October 3, 2021 — Ministry of National Defense, R.O.C. (@MoNDefense)

The 38 and 39 planes that were dispatched on Friday and Saturday were the most in a single day since Taiwan began publishing flight reports. This is a condensed version of the information.