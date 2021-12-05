China’s operations near Taiwan resemble’rehearsals,’ according to the Pentagon chief.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Saturday that China’s recent significant military maneuvers near Taiwan were “rehearsals,” and underlined Washington’s strong support for Taipei.

The Pentagon chief under President Joe Biden said the US was committed to defending “Taiwan’s ability to defend itself.”

He emphasized Washington’s “real disagreements” with Beijing in a speech devoted entirely to the difficulties posed by a more assertive China.

Austin was speaking at the Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California, at a national defense discussion.

The Chinese military has undertaken a series of increasingly aggressive sea and air military actions near Taiwan, which it claims as its own, in recent months.

“It looks like they’re putting their genuine powers to the test,” Austin added. “It appears to be rehearsals.” Some commentators believe Beijing is putting Biden to the test during his first year in office.

According to Austin, China is the only country today capable of mounting a sustained challenge to a stable and open international system utilizing its “economic, political, military, and technological dominance.”

He went on to say that the world’s two most powerful economic powers have “genuine conflicts both over interests and beliefs, but how you handle them counts.”

He claimed that Chinese leaders have become more public about their “dissatisfaction with the current order — and their goal of dethroning America from its global leadership role.”

However, Austin stated: “We are not looking for confrontation or strife…. We don’t want a new Cold War or a world divided into inflexible blocs.” In response to China’s challenge, the US would strengthen connections with friendly countries in the region, including through joint exercises, according to the former four-star army general.

“We remain committed to our One-China policy,” Austin added, as well as “our commitments under the Taiwan Relations Act to assist Taiwan’s ability to defend itself while also retaining our capability to reject any use of force that would imperil the security of Taiwan’s people.”

bbk