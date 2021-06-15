China’s Nuclear Plant Leak Response Reminds Us of Chernobyl, Despite Taishan’s Insistence on Safety

The US government apparently spent the last week investigating suspicions of a leak at a Chinese nuclear power facility, following a warning from a French business that owns and operates the plant.

The Chinese facility disputed the charges and stated that its generators are operating normally, conjuring echoes of previous nuclear disasters’ lack of transparency.

According to CNN, a letter from France-based Framatome to the United States Department of Energy warned that the Chinese safety authority has been increasing the allowable limits of radiation discovered outside the Taishan Nuclear Power Plant in Guangdong province to avoid having to shut it down. The letter requested a waiver allowing the United States to provide technical help to the Taishan project, arguing that the radiation restrictions exceeded French safety norms.

Framatome, a company owned by Électricité de France that designs and supplies nuclear equipment and services, was contracted to assist in the construction and operation of the facility.

According to a CNN report, the Biden administration does not believe the situation has reached “crisis level” This website has requested comment from the United States Department of Energy.

“Framatome is supporting resolution of a performance issue with the Taishan Nuclear Power Plant in Guangdong Province, China,” a Framatome spokeswoman stated in an email statement to This website.

“Based on current data, the plant is functioning within established safety parameters.

“Our team is working with relevant experts to assess the situation and propose solutions to address any potential issue.”

However, a memo obtained by CNN on June 8 from the company’s subject matter expert to the US Energy Department described the situation as “an imminent radiological threat.”

“The situation is an imminent radiological threat to the site and to the public and Framatome urgently requests permission to transfer technical data and assistance as may be necessary to return the plant to normal operation,” the memo stated.

Additionally, the memo apparently stated that the Chinese limit was adjusted to meet or above French norms, but it is unclear how this relates to the US requirement. When This website inquired about the memo, the French corporation declined to comment.

According to CNN, the National Security Council conducted three sessions last week to discuss the event. That was added by sources. This is a condensed version.