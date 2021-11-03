China’s nuclear arsenal is growing faster than expected, according to the Pentagon.

The Pentagon warned in a report released Wednesday that China is building its nuclear arsenal considerably faster than expected, closing the gap with the US.

According to the research, China might have 700 deliverable nuclear warheads by 2027, and 1,000 by 2030 — a nuclear arsenal two-and-a-half times the amount estimated by the Pentagon only a year ago.

“The People’s Republic of China (PRC) is investing in and expanding the number of its land-, sea-, and air-based nuclear delivery platforms, as well as building the infrastructure required to support this substantial development of its nuclear forces,” according to the PRC.

The judgment was made in the yearly report to Congress by the US Department of Defense on Chinese military developments.

China, like the United States and Russia, is developing a “nuclear triad,” which includes the ability to deliver nuclear bombs from land-based ballistic missiles, air-launched missiles, and submarines, according to the report.

According to the research, China is unlikely to pursue the capability to execute an unprovoked nuclear strike on a nuclear-armed foe, like the United States, but rather to deter strikes from others by maintaining a credible threat of nuclear reprisal.

According to a Pentagon study from a year ago, China has around 200 deliverable warheads and would increase that number by 2030.

In recent months, independent experts have published satellite images of new nuclear missile silos in western China.

According to a US defense official, the acceleration “is highly alarming to us.”

It “raises doubts about their objectives,” the official said, urging Beijing to be more transparent about its nuclear weapons development.

China has been designated as the Pentagon’s top security worry for the foreseeable future, as Beijing plans to transform the People’s Liberation Army into “world-class forces” by 2049, according to its official plan.

China is beefing up its air, space, and naval capabilities in order to project power around the world, just like the US military has done for decades.

The competition has heightened fears of a potential conflict between the US and China, particularly over Taiwan, which China claims as its territory but which the US backs strongly.

According to a recent US research, China’s rapid military modernization seeks to equip the country by 2027 with the capability to defeat any resistance to a move to retake Taiwan, whether through pressure or armed force.

China wants to develop “the capabilities to challenge the US military in the Indo-Pacific area by 2027, and compel Taiwan’s leadership to the negotiating table on Beijing’s terms,” according to the report.

This is the report. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.