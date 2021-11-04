China’s nuclear arsenal is expanding faster than expected, according to the United States.

The United States claims that China is rapidly growing its nuclear arsenal, but Beijing dismissed the Pentagon study on Thursday as exaggerating the threat.

China has been branded the United States’ primary security worry for the foreseeable future, as Beijing aims to transform the People’s Liberation Army into “world-class forces” by 2049, according to its official plan.

According to a Pentagon estimate released Wednesday, the People’s Republic of China (PRC) could have 700 deliverable nuclear warheads by 2027 and 1,000 by 2030, a two-and-a-half-fold increase over what the Pentagon predicted only a year earlier.

China, like the United States and Russia, is developing a “nuclear triad,” with the ability to deliver nuclear bombs from land-based ballistic missiles, air-launched missiles, and submarines, according to the report.

According to the Pentagon’s yearly report to Congress on Chinese military developments, Beijing is also “developing the infrastructure necessary to support this massive increase of its nuclear weapons.”

However, the research claimed that China was more interested in deterring attacks by maintaining a credible threat of nuclear reprisal than in developing the capability to conduct an unprovoked atomic strike on a nuclear-armed enemy, especially the United States.

Beijing has dismissed US concerns over its military buildup, accusing the Pentagon assessment of attempting to “spice up talk of the China nuclear threat” on Thursday.

“The US Department of Defense report, like past comparable assessments, overlooks facts and is full of prejudice,” said Wang Wenbin, a spokeswoman for China’s foreign ministry.

According to a Pentagon study from a year ago, China has around 200 deliverable warheads and would increase that number by 2030.

In recent months, independent experts have published satellite images of new nuclear missile silos in western China.

The improvements come as China’s military expands and upgrades, aiming to project influence globally in the same way that the US has done for decades.

The competition has heightened fears of a US-China conflict, particularly over Taiwan, which is backed by the US but claimed by Beijing as its own to be seized one day, by force if necessary.

China wants to develop “the capabilities to challenge the US military in the Indo-Pacific region by 2027, and compel Taiwan’s leadership to the negotiating table on Beijing’s terms,” according to the latest study.

