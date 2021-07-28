China’s New Nuclear Missile Silos Reassert American Defense Officials’ Worries

After U.S.-based researchers uncovered China’s large new missile fields in July, the Department of Defense warned of the “increasing threat the world faces” from the country’s rapidly expanding nuclear arsenal.

Nuclear arms specialists have discovered 230 silo-based intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) launch sites in Yumen, Gansu, and Hami, Xinjiang, according to satellite pictures of the desert plains in northern China.

Despite the aspirations of co-signatories the United States and Russia, the Chinese government has refused to sign weapons limitation treaties such as New START. Beijing claims to want to limit its nuclear arsenal to a “minimal level,” but the construction of silos far inland, out of range of most conventional missiles, has observers doubting Beijing’s claimed intentions.

On July 1 and 27, independent researchers from the James Martin Center for Nonproliferation Studies (CNS) in California and the Federation of American Scientists (FAS) in Washington, D.C. released their findings.

In response to the claims, the United States Strategic Command (STRATCOM) said on Tuesday that the public has “discovered what we have been warning all along about the escalating threat the globe faces and the shroud of secrecy that surrounds it.”

The Pentagon does not normally comment on intelligence or share details of its judgments, but the Twitter message appeared to confirm what the State Department has called a “concerning” development.

“These reports and other developments suggest that the PRC’s nuclear arsenal will grow more quickly, and to a higher level than perhaps previously anticpated,” State Department spokesperson Ned Price said at a press briefing, referring to the earlier discovery of 119 under-construction nuclear silos in Yumen by Decker Eveleth and Jeffrey Lewis of the East Asia Nonproliferation Program (EANP) at CNS.

“It casts doubt on the PRC’s intentions. For us, it emphasizes the significance of adopting actual nuclear risk reduction measures. We want Beijing to work with us on real steps to decrease the possibility of destabilizing arms races and tensions,” he continued.

1 out of 4

source=”image/webp” source=”image/webp” source=”image/webp” source=”image/webp” source This is a condensed version of the information.