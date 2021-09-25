‘China’s National Power’ is a phrase used to describe China’s national power. State Media is to Blame for Huawei Executive Meng Wanzhou’s Release.

On Saturday, Chinese state media credited Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou’s release to “China’s national power.” On the trip back to China, she reinforced that sentiment.

Meng, the telecom giant’s top financial officer and the daughter of the company’s founder, Ren Zhengfei, had been detained in Canada since late 2018, awaiting extradition to the United States to face fraud allegations. The US Department of Justice (DOJ) agreed to dismiss the charges against her on Friday.

Soon after, China freed two Canadian diplomats, Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, who had been imprisoned and accused of spying in China in December 2018. Many people compared their liberation to a prisoner exchange.

“It is China’s national power that influenced this final result,” the Global Times, a state-controlled magazine, stated in an op-ed on Saturday. As a country grows stronger, it will be surrounded by more problems, but only a strong country can enable us to cope with those problems with dignity.”

Meng wrote about her experiences in a WeChat message that was published on Saturday by the South China Morning Post while on a flight back to China. She expresses her gratitude and respect for the Chinese government’s assistance in securing her freedom in the letter.

“Our homeland is heading towards immense prosperity under the leadership of the Chinese Communist Party,” Meng wrote. “I would not have today’s freedom without a powerful native country.”

She expressed her gratitude to the court who ruled over her case for their “fairness,” expressed her gratitude to the Chinese embassy for their “sincere gratitude,” and showed pride in the lawyers who worked on her case. She also thanked Canadians and the media for demonstrating “tolerance,” as well as the Canadian government for “upholding the rule of law.”

Meng was detained by Canadian officials upon her arrival at Vancouver International Airport in December 2018. She was apparently on her way from Hong Kong to Mexico and had made a stopover.

Meng was detained after the US requested his extradition on allegations of conspiracy to commit bank fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud. These allegations came from her misrepresenting of Huawei’s commercial connections with Skycom Tech. Co. Ltd., an Iranian firm.

The DOJ accused Meng of lying to a major financial institution by pretending that Skycom was merely a Huawei partner when it wasn’t. This is a condensed version of the information.