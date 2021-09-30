China’s military aircraft flights near Taiwan have reached an all-time monthly high.

The return to the skies of a single Chinese maritime patrol aircraft off the coast of southwestern Taiwan on Thursday marked the end of another month in which People’s Liberation Army (PLA) activity in the region reached new highs, but experts say that not every flight is a deliberate warning to the island’s democratic government.

For the past 13 months, Taiwan’s Defense Ministry has made PLA Air Force flights within its air defense identification zone public. An ADIZ is a self-declared airspace that is not governed by international law, and a major portion of Taiwan’s zone extends into the Chinese provinces of Fujian, Zhejiang, and Jiangxi, despite the fact that it solely regulates activity on its side of the Taiwan Strait median line.

Taiwan had recorded 117 Chinese military aircraft incursions into its airspace as of September 30, including nuclear-capable bombers, fighter jets, and surveillance planes. It’s the greatest monthly figure ever, topping the previous high of 107 in April. It means Taiwan’s air force has spotted and attempted to expel 522 PLA flights into the air defense zone since the beginning of the year, compared to a forecast of 380 sorties for the entire year—a previous high.

Although a defense official told This website that there were no complete records of PLA aircraft sorties prior to September 2020, when the activity intensified following visits to Taipei by Donald Trump administration officials Alex Azar and Keith Krach, the most senior U.S. diplomat, it has been described as the most alarming escalation of China’s military coercion since the Taiwan Strait Crisis in the mid-1990s.

Taiwanese military analysts and commentators have attempted to relate PLA activity near Taiwan to signals provided by China’s political leadership. 24 Chinese jets buzzed the skies south of the island last Thursday, a day after Taipei submitted its application to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) trade bloc. Taiwan reported it scrambled airplanes to shoot down 28 planes after Joe Biden and other G7 leaders highlighted Taiwan in their communique in June, a single-day record that still holds today.

These trends, however, may not always remain true. With only 17 ADIZ missions and zero fighters, July was the quietest month on record. This is a condensed version of the information.