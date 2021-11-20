China’s #MeToo movement is stifled by censorship and legal obstacles.

In the face of fast internet censorship, a patriarchal society, and a legal system that places a heavy duty on the claimant, China’s #MeToo movement has stumbled.

Tennis star Peng Shuai’s explosive claims that a former top Communist Party leader sexually abused her earlier this month were the first time allegations had reached the highest levels of government.

Her charges, however, were quickly removed off the Chinese internet, and she hasn’t been seen since.

Others have suffered the same fate, with Beijing becoming increasingly repressive of any type of grassroots social action.

When a wave of women accused university professors of sexual harassment, the global #MeToo movement reached China in 2018.

Authorities swiftly began censoring social media hashtags and keywords, fearful of an uncontrolled mass uprising.

The hashtag #MeToo is still being used as a derogatory term.

According to Reporters Without Borders, prominent feminists endure regular police harassment and detention, including activist Sophia Huang Xueqin, who was jailed in September for “inciting subversion of state power.”

Women are “an vital force driving social growth and advancement,” according to Chinese President Xi Jinping, but there are few women in crucial government positions.

With only one woman among the Communist Party’s elite 25-member Politburo, political leadership is a man’s world.

Xi has also been promoting a patriarchal narrative of women as mothers and brides.

In China, new legislation clarifying the definition of sexual harassment was passed last year, but accusers still face significant challenges.

“You have to continually prove you’re honest… and that you’re not using this issue to highlight yourself,” a woman who had filed a sexual misconduct allegation told AFP, requesting anonymity because she was afraid of punishment.

“It’s actually very straightforward” for the accused, she said.

“He doesn’t have to prove his innocence; he can just deny it.”

The cases that make it to court are frequently dismissed, and in the vast majority of sexual harassment cases, the accused responds with defamation accusations.

In 2018, Wang Qi, a World Wildlife Fund employee who claimed online that her supervisor had forcibly kissed her and harassed her, was sued by him for retaliatory defamation.

A judge ordered her to apologize after finding she lacked sufficient facts and had “spread falsehoods” about him.

Zhou Xiaoxuan, who accused state TV anchor Zhu Jun of groping her while she was pregnant, had her case dismissed by a Beijing court this year.