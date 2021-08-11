China’s Media Attacks Lithuania Over Taiwan as a “Crazy, Tiny Country”

After the Baltic nation declined to revoke a decision to open a de facto Taiwan embassy in its capital, the outspoken editor of a Chinese official mouthpiece published a tirade against Lithuania on Tuesday.

Hu Xijin, the editor-in-chief of the Chinese Communist Party’s Global Times tabloid, expressed surprise at Lithuania’s determination, which seemed to have remained despite the danger of diplomatic repercussions.

Hu slammed the Lithuanian government on Weibo, China’s largest social media platform, and expressed similar thoughts in an editorial on the website of the state-owned tabloid.

He accused Vilnius of collaborating with the US against China, writing, “Lithuania is a weird, little country full of geopolitical fears.” He claimed that the Baltic state has “gone the furthest on the anti-China route in Europe.”

“It is uncommon to see little countries like Lithuania trying to aggravate relations with major powers,” he noted.

The article was released just hours after China’s Foreign Ministry announced its decision to withdraw its ambassador from Vilnius, followed by a demand that Lithuania recall its envoy to Beijing.

The ministry’s statement mentioned plans for a new representative office in Vilnius under the name “Taiwan,” rather than the ambiguous “Taipei,” which the island nation uses for unofficial missions in the 57 nations with which it has no formal diplomatic relations, including the US.

The Foreign Ministry stated, “The Chinese Government expresses its categorical objection to this move.”

Lithuania’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that it was “committed, like many other nations in the European Union and around the world, to seek mutually beneficial ties with Taiwan.”

The country’s foreign minister, Gabrielius Landsbergis, told Reuters that the government was examining its “next measures.”

“Obviously, we received the message,” he was reported as saying, “but we also stated our own message, that Lithuania will continue with its policy because it is not only Lithuania’s policy that we are pursuing, but it is also the policy of many European countries.”

Taiwan has 23 offices across Europe, although only one is an embassy under its formal name, the Republic of China, in the Holy See.

Relations between the EU and China

Lithuania would “finally pay the price for its immoral deed,” according to Hu of the Global Times. This is a condensed version of the information.