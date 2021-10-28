China’s hypersonic tests are approaching the ‘Sputnik Moment,’ according to Gen. Mark Milley.

China’s recent hypersonic weapon tests came dangerously close to a “Sputnik moment,” according to Gen. Mark Milley, the US’ first public admission of the event that reportedly left American officials “stunned” this summer.

Milley, who is chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, called it a “really major occurrence” that was “extremely troubling” in an interview with David Rubenstein on Bloomberg Television.

The Financial Times reported last week that the Chinese military tested two hypersonic missiles in July and August. Government scientists were astonished by the capacity, which the US does not currently have, according to unnamed sources.

China denied the incident, stating only that in July it had conducted a test of a reusable spacecraft. Meanwhile, analysts think the innovative space-based delivery technology could circumvent American missile defenses, leaving the US vulnerable to Chinese nuclear weapons.

“I don’t know whether it’s quite a Sputnik moment,” Milley said, referring to the Soviet Union’s satellite that launched it into the space race ahead of the United States in 1957. “I don’t know if it’s quite a Sputnik moment, but I think it’s pretty near to that.”

He told Rubenstein that the incident “has all of our focus.”

China’s ambitions to improve its military capabilities “would only exacerbate tensions in the region and beyond,” the Pentagon stated two days before America’s most senior uniformed officer revealed aspects of classified US intelligence.

On Wednesday, Milley reinforced the sentiment, stating, "But that's just one weapon system." China's military might is far more powerful than that. They're fast expanding—in space, cyberspace, and subsequently in traditional domains like land, sea, and air." The People's Liberation Army, China's armed forces, are now "a very capable military that spans all domains and has global ambitions," according to the general. "As a result, China is looming large on our horizon." He wouldn't say much about the US's hypersonic weapons program, but he did say that it was experimenting, testing, and developing technology "to encompass hypersonics, artificial intelligence, robots, and a whole variety of things." "If you take a step back, we're in the midst of one of the most fundamental transformations in what I call the character of war in history," Milley continued.