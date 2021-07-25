China’s Foreign Minister Slams the US for thinking it’s better than everyone else, and Offers a ‘Tutorial’

Wang Yi, China’s foreign minister, said on Saturday that the United States needs a “tutorial” on how to treat other countries fairly, marking his latest critique of American foreign policy as confrontational and counterproductive to global peace efforts.

Wang stated that Washington should understand that no country is superior to another, and that US leaders should understand that Beijing would not be lectured. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman is scheduled to visit Tianjin today, making her the highest-ranking American official to visit China since the Biden administration took office in January.

After Secretary of State Antony Blinken used the phrase to describe the Biden administration’s approach to China earlier this year, Wang sparked outrage by declaring the US is “not qualified” to speak from a “from of strength.” His most recent negative statements were made yesterday during a round-table discussion with Pakistani officials in China’s Sichuan Province.

If the United States is unwilling to treat other countries equally, Wang believes China and the international community have a responsibility to teach the United States a diplomatic lesson.

After delivering a statement this week describing Sherman’s visit to China as coming “from a position of strength,” US State Department spokesperson Ned Price reignited the spat between the two countries. Sherman’s travel is part of “ongoing US efforts to hold candid dialogues with [People’s Republic of China] officials to advance US interests and principles, and to appropriately manage the relationship,” according to Price.

In reaction to Price’s statements, Wang stated, “The US has always put pressure on others with its self-proclaimed strengths in a condescending manner.” “However, I want to emphasize to the US side that there is never, and should never be, a country that is superior to others.” He further stated that any country that thinks in this manner will be rejected by China.

In a press briefing on Friday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian rejected US remarks about being in a “position of strength” ahead of the visit.

“China will make its principled perspective on growing China-US ties plain to the United States, as well as its hard stance on defending its sovereignty, security, and development interests, and demand that the United States quit interfering in China’s affairs. This is a condensed version of the information.