China’s “Flying Fish” goes from a dump truck accident to Paralympic gold.

Jiang Yuyan was three years old when she was plowed over by a dump truck while playing in the street.

She is rewriting swimming’s record books only 13 years later, having won her first Paralympic gold on Monday.

The toddler’s injuries were so severe that her right arm and leg had to be amputated, leaving her mother sad.

Wang Zhifang told local reporters, “My good young kid was left crippled.” “I believed it was the end of the world. What would she do with her life?”

However, at the age of 14, it was evident. In the pool, her daughter, dubbed “Flying Fish,” was shattering world records and achieving international fame.

And on Monday, at the early age of 16, she realized a dream by winning her first Paralympic gold medal in the S6 50m butterfly, despite being the youngest member of China’s powerhouse 256-strong team at Tokyo 2020.

In the heats at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre, the Shaoxing star obliterated her own world record before blasting to victory later in the final.

“This is my first Paralympic experience, and it has given me a push in terms of my own goals,” the teenager told AFP following her victory swim.

“Of course, it’s thrilling. But most importantly, I believe it marks the start of the next chapter of my life.”

Jiang stated that she had to shake off some rust after landing in Tokyo after being unable to swim competitively for two years due to the Covid epidemic.

“Today felt like the first day I felt like I was in form,” Jiang added.

“I needed five days here to adjust, train, sleep properly, and regain my previous condition.”

Over the weekend, she finished outside the medals in her first two S6 races, the 50m freestyle and the 4x100m freestyle relay.

But she was in unstoppable form on Monday, winning gold in the S6 50m butterfly in 34.69 seconds, the second fastest time in ever.

She finished 1.61 seconds ahead of silver medalist Nicole Turner of Ireland, who had set a world record of 34.56 earlier in the heats.

Jiang has only been swimming for eight years, yet she has already accomplished more than many competitors do in a lifetime.

Jiang originally made a name for herself in China when she was 11 years old and won her first national titles.

But it was in Jakarta in 2018 that she won three gold medals as a 13-year-old at the Asian Para Games.