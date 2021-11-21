China’s diplomatic ties with Lithuania have been downgraded as a result of the Taiwan dispute.

After Taiwan built a de facto embassy in Vilnius, China has officially reduced diplomatic relations with Lithuania, according to the foreign ministry in Beijing.

Lithuania’s decision to allow Taipei to operate an office under the name Taiwan was an important diplomatic move that rejected Beijing’s pressure.

Any official use of the term “Taiwan” is frowned upon by China, who fears that it will grant international legitimacy to the island, which it deems a part of its territory that will be taken one day.

In a statement announcing the reduction to charge d’affaires, the ministry said, “The Chinese government had to decrease diplomatic relations between the two nations… to defend its sovereignty and the basic rules of international relations.”

“All of the consequences must be borne by the Lithuanian government.”

Lithuania had also “abandoned the political pledge made upon the establishment of diplomatic relations” with China, according to the statement.

It was a reference to the “One China” policy, which states that Beijing has formal recognition over Taipei.

Taiwan said that the office would open in July, marking the country’s first new diplomatic post in Europe in 18 years.

China responded with a harsh reprimand. It withdrew its ambassador from Lithuania and requested that Vilnius follow suit, which it did.

China also halted freight trains to Lithuania and froze the issuance of food export licenses.

The Vilnius office is the latest hint that certain Baltic and central European countries are seeking stronger ties with Taiwan, even if this irritates China.

Lithuania said in May that it was leaving China’s 17+1 cooperation forum with Central and Eastern European countries, citing the conference as “divisive.”

Closer connections with Taiwan have also been advocated by Czech politicians.

Only 15 countries recognize Taipei as a legitimate rival to Beijing.

Taiwan, on the other hand, maintains embassy-like representative offices in a number of countries, while other countries have comparable structures in Taipei.

Since China’s President Xi Jinping took office, international sympathy for the island has strengthened.

In recent months, there have been an increasing number of unofficial diplomatic visits involving Taiwanese, European, and American officials.

Since President Tsai Ing-victory wen’s in 2016, Xi has ushered in a more authoritarian and strong period, taking a noticeably more hostile attitude to Taipei.

Beijing despises her because she considers Taiwan to be an independent republic that is not part of “one China.”

In recent years, Beijing has also snatched a number of Taiwan’s diplomatic friends, including Panama, El Salvador, and the Dominican Republic.