China’s Communist Leaders Have Begun a Top-Level Meeting, which is expected to boost Xi.

On Monday, China’s ruling Communist Party’s top officials began a crucial conference that is likely to strengthen President Xi Jinping’s hold on power.

The four-day plenary, which, like all meetings of China’s secretive leadership, is held behind closed doors, drew 400 members of the party’s powerful Central Committee to Beijing.

Xi launched the meeting with a work report and “explanations on a draft resolution on the important achievements and historical experience” for the party over its 100-year history, according to state news agency Xinhua.

The decision will pave the way for China’s 20th Party Congress, where Xi is widely expected to announce his intention to run for a third term in office, solidifying his status as the country’s most powerful leader since Mao Zedong.

In the run-up to this week’s summit, state media praised Xi’s leadership, describing him as “a man of profound thoughts and feelings, a guy who inherited a legacy but dares to innovate, and a man who has forward-looking vision and is determined to working ceaselessly,” according to Xinhua.

Xi, who is often recognized as China’s most powerful leader since Mao, has presided over a massive anti-corruption campaign, oppressive measures in Xinjiang, Tibet, and Hong Kong, and an increasingly assertive foreign policy.

He’s also built a leadership cult that has silenced critics, expelled rivals, and taught schoolchildren his own political ideology, known as Xi Jinping Thought.

According to Chris Johnson, a senior scholar at the Center for Strategic International Studies, the new resolution could provide an opportunity for Xi to “clean up…some of the bits from history that he doesn’t like,” such as the 1990s economic reform excesses.

Xi has launched a “shared prosperity” campaign aimed at reducing wealth inequality and tightening oversight of domestic economic behemoths.

The Chinese Communist Party’s Central Committee decision would be the third of its sort in its history (CCP).

The first, passed in 1945 under Mao’s leadership, served to solidify his control over the CCP four years before it seized power. The second, which began in 1981 under Deng Xiaoping, saw the regime implement economic reforms and acknowledge Mao’s “mistakes.”

According to Johnson, Xi may “do to Deng what Deng did to Mao, namely criticize the excesses of Deng Xiaoping’s reform and opening programs.”

The timing is crucial, as it occurs a year before Xi is slated to do so.