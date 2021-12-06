China’s ‘Biggest Antenna’ Is Being Used For Submarine Operations, With Signals Reaching Guam.

China is said to have begun utilizing “the world’s largest antenna,” which will aid in the establishment of long-distance communications with submarines and civilian applications. Submarines and smart devices such as underwater drones will be able to accept orders while remaining stealthy, according to researchers.

The antenna’s specific position is unknown, although it could be in the Dabie Mountains, a natural reserve that encompasses Hubei, Henan, and Anhui provinces, according to the South China Morning Post.

According to the report, the antenna, which is made up of a network of cables and pylons, resembles a big cross more than 62 miles long and wide, according to an article in the Chinese Journal of Ship Research.

Copper nodes are embedded deeply into thick granite at the endpoints of those cables. Two massive subterranean transmitters charge one megawatt of electrical electricity, effectively turning the Earth into a massive radio station.

The receiving devices, which are buried 700 feet below the ocean, can take up signals from the gigantic antenna 1,300 kilometers (800 miles) distant, covering the Korean peninsula, Japan, Taiwan, and the South China Sea.

The facility was meant to maintain underwater communications across a total range of 1,9000 miles, according to sources at the Wuhan Maritime Communication Research Institute, which created the antenna. Guam, the largest US military post in the western Pacific Ocean, can easily receive the transmissions.

According to the report, China and Russia also conducted a joint experiment to see how far the signal may go through the earth. The experiment revealed that a Russian station 7,000 kilometers (4,400 miles) away received the ping. The communication was exclusively one-way because to the distance, and only encrypted text messages could be delivered.

The Chinese antenna is said to be the world’s first large-scale extremely low frequency (ELF) facility open to non-military customers, according to the study team.

Although a report from 2018 said that China has constructed a massive experimental radio antenna on territory about five times the size of New York City, it is unclear whether this is the same equipment. According to reports, the project took 13 years to complete, but it is now ready to produce ELF waves, according to researchers.

Though China has made steady progress, the United States was the first to propose the construction of an Earth-bound low-frequency antenna.

The idea, dubbed ‘Project Sanguine,’ was first proposed in the 1960s and called for burying a massive grid of wires beneath nearly 41% of the land. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.