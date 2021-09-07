China’s Air Force Issues a Warning to Suspected US Aircraft Patrolling Near Taiwan.

On Monday, a Chinese air force radio operator was captured on tape attempting to evict a suspected US military aircraft during an overflight exercise in the airspace south of Taiwan.

It happened a day after China sent 19 People’s Liberation Army jets into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone, including nuclear-capable bombers (ADIZ). This week, flight trackers picked up routine US Air Force and US Navy reconnaissance sorties over China.

This website has discovered that air traffic monitors in Taiwan who have been monitoring the daily PLA intrusions intercepted the radio communication at around 8 a.m. local time on September 6.

Around the same time as a US Navy P-8A maritime patrol aircraft was seen flying in the Bashi Channel—the waterway between Taiwan and the Philippines—a voice identifying itself as the PLA Air Force broadcasts a warning to a foreign military aircraft.

“This is the Chinese Air Force,” says the narrator. You’re about to fly over Chinese airspace. “Leave right away or you’ll be caught,” the operator warns.

On Monday morning, Taiwan’s Defense Ministry reported it observed four PLA Air Force fighter jets in the ADIZ. Observers believe the warplanes—two SU-30s and a pair of J-16s—were sent in as interceptors to thwart the patrol planes from the United States.

According to publicly accessible information given by Taipei, 31 Chinese military planes were detected in Taiwan’s ADIZ on four consecutive days between September 3 and 6. It marks a minor increase in “gray-zone” activity after a relatively quiet few months following the record invasions of May and June.

The radio message was recorded on the aeronautical emergency frequency 121.5 MHz using software-defined radio, according to moderators of the flight tracking group “Southwest Airspace of TW.” On Tuesday, Taiwan sent more radio warnings to the PLA, but the exact number of intruding aircraft was unknown at the time of writing.

Taiwan’s air force is frequently heard removing Chinese military planes from the island’s ADIZ, which is a self-declared and widely used form of airspace that is not governed by international law. Military aircraft from the United States, China, and, on rare occasions, Taiwan interact in the sky above the strategically critical Bashi Channel.

According to experts, the deep waterway near the mouth of the This is a condensed version of the information.