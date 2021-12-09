China warns the United States that if it boycotts the Winter Olympics in 2022, its allies will ‘pay a price.’

China warned on Thursday that countries that boycott Beijing 2022 will “face a price” for rigging the Olympic Games, as a group of Western democracies launched a diplomatic boycott to protest Beijing’s draconian human rights practices.

The White House’s announcement of a government-wide boycott on Monday sparked a chain reaction of similar actions in Australia, the United Kingdom, and, most recently, Canada. The four countries are said to have been in close contact in order to coordinate their response.

“The use of the Olympics for political manipulation by the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and Canada is unpopular and self-isolating,” China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said. He continued, without explaining, “They will inevitably pay a price for their misdeeds.”

Wang went on to say: “In the first place, China never invited the relevant countries. Whether or not their authorities attend, the Beijing Winter Olympics will be a success.” This is a work in progress.