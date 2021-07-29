China warns that increasing support for Taiwan will cause the US to ‘cut itself’.

The United States would “cut itself” if it continues to back Taiwan in a gradual manner, China’s Defense Ministry said on Thursday, threatening “serious consequences.”

Democratic Despite a significant increase in military pressure by Beijing over the past year, Taiwan has received the most assurances regarding its continued security in recent memory. Through rhetorical backing and military signals, the Biden administration has backed Taiwan in particular.

Despite the White House’s categorical statements that the US does not support Taiwan independenceâ€”a point emphasized by Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman during her recent visit to Tianjin—China continues to express its displeasure with Washington’s “rock-solid” unofficial relationship with the self-ruled island.

China’s Defense Ministry spokesperson Wu Qian accused the US of “salami-slicing” techniques at a monthly press briefing in Beijing, referring to the idea that the Trump and Biden administrations had become less and less vague about their support for Taiwan’s security.

When asked about the greater congressional support Taiwan has received, as well as a recent stay in Taipei by a US Air Force cargo jet, Wu warned the US will only “cut itself on the hand” if it maintains its progressive supportive gestures and steps.

“We sternly warn the United States: those who play with fire will be burned,” he warned, reiterating a threat that has become all too familiar.

Because China considers Taiwan to be part of its “sacred land,” it views outside backing as a direct intrusion into its domestic affairs. “Do not send the incorrect signal to the pro-Taiwan independence forces,” Wu warned, “or else the United States would bear all of the painful consequences.”

Tsai Ing-wen, Taiwan’s president, has pledged to maintain the “status quo” across the Taiwan Strait. She stated after her resounding re-election in January that there was no need to formally declare independence because Taiwan was already a sovereign state under the nominal title of Republic of China.

According to her party’s MPs, she prioritizes national defense more than any other elected leader in the country’s democratic history. Tsai’s government is overseeing a painstakingly delayed restructuring of Taiwan’s reserve forces, as well as the acquisition of locally made warships and submarines, the majority of which will arrive after Tsai’s term ends.

