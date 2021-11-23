China tightens the noose around celebrities by imposing a morality blacklist.

On Tuesday, China’s internet regulator unveiled a new blacklisting system aimed at celebrities who promote “distorted ideals” by looking funny or inciting idolization.

The latest crackdown comes after a months-long purge that began in the summer to clean up “the troublesome sections of the entertainment business,” according to a government tabloid.

The Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) has launched a new “negative list” that would tighten rules on online content in order to establish a “positive and healthy” internet environment, according to the agency. If they fall under Beijing’s concept of poisonous celebrity culture, both celebrities and their supporters could face indefinite bans.

Celebrities who flaunt their wealth or encourage fans and livestream viewers to donate money to their performances will be put on the blacklist. If they are proven to be advocating unorthodox aesthetics or embroiled in scandals that have a negative impact on society, viral musicians and other fan favorites may face the axe.

“Content that causes fans to blindly adore celebrities or hypes the comeback of performers who have unlawful and immoral records” all fall under the new category of criminal online material, according to the Communist Party-run publication the Global Times.

The CAC’s negative list will target “chaotic” fan club culture, such as the propagation of rumors and “star-chasing,” a phrase for diehard followers, both of which the organization views to be against normal social behavior and norms. The first step in top-down regulation will be for internet streaming services to appoint approved agents to oversee major fan groups and related ads.

According to a story published Tuesday by the Global Times, “Platforms should put celebrity-related accounts under hierarchical supervision, and monitor and implement warning mechanisms for accounts with a particular number of followers.” “Accounts who disseminate skewed or ambiguous material that incites debate and manipulates public opinion should be sanctioned.” According to the state-owned tabloid, celebrities and their admirers must follow both legal and moral requirements set forth by Chinese regulators, implying that the CAC blacklist might be used to track down celebrities whose political views differ from Beijing’s.

After the arrest of Canadian-Chinese music sensation Kris Wu in July, China launched a months-long crackdown on celebrities. In a #MeToo controversy that enraged his ardent supporters, Beijing police detained him on sexual assault allegations.

