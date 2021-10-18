China Tested a New Nuclear Hypersonic Missile in August, Surprising the United States, according to a report.

China tested a nuclear-capable hypersonic missile that circled the globe before rushing toward its target, surprising the United States.

According to the Financial Times, the Chinese military launched a rocket carrying a hypersonic glide vehicle in August, citing unnamed sources.

Despite the fact that the missile missed its objective by nearly 24 miles, it demonstrated China’s progress in hypersonic weapons. The test demonstrating the country’s sophisticated space capacity is said to have astounded US intelligence because it was “much more advanced than US officials thought.” Several countries, including the United States, are developing hypersonic weapons that can travel at five times the speed of sound but slower than a ballistic missile, according to the article. These weapons are propelled into space on a rocket, but their momentum causes them to orbit the planet. They are difficult to track since they are difficult to intercept and manoeuvrable.

“A hypersonic glide vehicle loaded with a nuclear payload may help China counter U.S. missile defense systems, which are meant to kill incoming ballistic missiles,” said Taylor Fravel, an expert on Chinese nuclear weapons strategy who was uninformed of the test.

According to Fravel, if China completely built and deployed such a weapon, it would be “destabilizing,” but he stressed that a test would not necessarily imply that Beijing would use it.

Two unnamed persons acquainted with the test told the Financial Times that the weapon might “fly above the South Pole.” Because “its missile defense systems are concentrated on the northern polar route,” this would be a difficulty for the US military. The Pentagon did not respond to the allegations, but spokeswoman John Kirby voiced worry. “We have made plain our concerns about China’s continued pursuit of military capabilities, capabilities that only serve to escalate tensions in the region and beyond,” Kirby told the Financial Times. “This is one of the reasons China is our top pace problem.” General Glen VanHerck, the chief of the North American Aerospace Defense Command, said in August that China has “just displayed very advanced hypersonic glide vehicle capabilities” at a conference. He went on to say that the Chinese capabilities would “provide considerable problems to Norad’s threat warning and assault assessment capability.” The Chinese military normally announces the launch of Long March rockets, the type used to send the hypersonic glide vehicle into orbit, but the one in August was kept secret, according to the article.

The Chinese embassy has declined to comment.