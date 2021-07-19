China tells Australia to stop making “baseless accusations” and focus on its own problems.

“Australia, as a member state of the World Heritage Committee, should… attach importance to the opinions of the advisory body and earnestly fulfill the duty of World Heritage Protection instead of making groundless accusations against other states,” Tian Xuejun, China’s vice minister of education and president of this year’s session of the United Nations World Heritage Committee, said on Sunday.

According to the Associated Press, Australia believes China influenced the designation of the Great Barrier Reef as “in danger” for political purposes.

For the following two weeks, the committee will convene both visually and physically in Fuzhou. On Friday, they will discuss the draft ruling.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

The UNESCO committee will consider adding new sites to the World Heritage list, as well as removing some and placing others in danger. In an attempt to avoid being placed on the in-danger list, the Italian government banned cruise ships from the lagoon city.

Tian said the Great Barrier Reef proposal was based on data from Australia and recommendations from an advisory council, appearing at the first news conference since the meetings began last Friday.

The Chinese objection was not immediately addressed by Australian Environment Minister Susan Ley, who is in Europe lobbying UNESCO delegates against approving the in-danger status.

The minister’s office stated in a statement on Monday that she had held “productive and friendly discussions” with China’s UNESCO Ambassador Yang Jin.

“The government looks forward to discussing the draft listing with China and all members of the World Heritage Committee later this week,” the statement stated.

Her office also released a report from the Australian Institute of Marine Science, which showed broad coral regrowth on the reef. The institute’s monitoring indicated that coral cover had risen during the year’s break from severe weather.

“The whole study confirms our belief that the World Heritage Committee’s proposed listing was not based on the most up-to-date information,” Ley added.

When the draft was released last month, Australia responded strongly.

“This choice was erroneous. “Clearly, there was politics involved,” Ley stated, without naming China.

The two have a good relationship. This is a condensed version of the information.