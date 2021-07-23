China Surprise: A Communist Party account in China reposts a video threatening to nuke Japan.

China’s hostile posture toward its neighbors over disputed territory reached a new low earlier this week, when a video apparently posted on a Chinese Communist Party (CCP)-approved channel threatened Japan with “continuous nuclear bombs” if it participated in the Taiwan issue.

According to a Fox News report, the video threatened Japan with a “full-scale war,” adding, “We will deploy nuclear bombs first.” We will continue to employ nuclear weapons. We’ll keep doing it until Japan surrenders unconditionally for the second time.” At the end of World War 2, Japan surrendered to Allied forces.

In terms of how Beijing conducts foreign policy, the overt use of nuclear threat is unprecedented.

Although the film is not an official statement from Beijing or from one of its media outlets, cyber experts believe that the very existence of the video reveals something about Beijing’s goals.

The video’s validity could not be independently verified by the International Business Times.

According to Taiwan News, the Baoji Municipal Committee of the CCP published the 5-minute clip recorded by military commentary station ‘Liujun Taolue’ to Chinese streaming platform Xigua.

In addition, the film presents a ‘Japan Exception Theory,’ which predicts that China might deviate from its 1964 policy of “no first use” of nuclear weapons against non-nuclear states. The narrator goes on to say that China will “liberate Taiwan” and warns Japan against sending even “one soldier, one plane, or one ship” to the island.

Taiwan is considered a breakaway province by China, which has promised to reunite it with force if necessary.

After receiving 2 million views, the video was removed from Xigua, but copies of it appeared on YouTube and Twitter. Jennifer Zeng, a human rights activist, also downloaded it and posted it to her Twitter account with English subtitles.

Despite the fact that the video was supposedly created by a military content developer, observers believe Beijing is using the local government account to spread propaganda and threaten its neighbors because it was reposted by an official Chinese government account.

“The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is allowing a posture to take on life while also making it appear as if it isn’t their official message,” said Tom Sear, a cyber propaganda and China expert at the University of New South Wales, to ABC News in Australia.

"Of course, China isn't allowed to say that. If they did that, it would be a major diplomatic incident, but if a.