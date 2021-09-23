China snarls as the EU shifts its focus to the Indo-Pacific.

According to the Associated Press, the US and its allies have upped their assertiveness against China in recent months, including assistance for Taiwan, a new pact to arm Australia with nuclear submarines, and a new European plan for expanded presence in the Indo-Pacific.

China has been enraged by the steps, which have strained relations between Beijing and Washington. President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping have been forced to seek advice from UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on how to repair their “totally broken” relationship.

The leaders of the two superpowers, though, struck a more measured tone at the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday, according to the Associated Press. “We are not seeking a new Cold War or a world divided into rigid blocs,” Biden told the audience, while Xi emphasized that “China has never and will never invade, intimidate others, or seek hegemony.”

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

The underlying concerns, though, haven’t changed. The United States and its allies are increasing louder in its support for Taiwan, which China claims as part of its territory, and deepening military cooperation in the Indo-Pacific, while China builds up its military outposts as it asserts its maritime claims over crucial water lanes.

China launched a huge display of force against Taiwan on Thursday after the island announced its intention to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership, which China has also sought to join.

Biden will host the leaders of Japan, India, and Australia for an in-person Quadrilateral Security Dialogue on Friday, where they will discuss topics such as the COVID-19 pandemic and climate change, as well as how to keep the Indo-Pacific, which stretches from India to Australia, “free and open,” according to the White House.

It comes a week after Australia’s dramatic announcement that it would forego a contract for conventional French submarines in favor of an Anglo-American offer for nuclear-powered vessels, a bombshell that overshadowed the European Union’s strategy to strengthen Indo-Pacific political and defense ties.

“One thing is certain: everyone is turning toward the Indo-Pacific,” said Garima Mohan, a German Marshall Fund Asia program fellow.

