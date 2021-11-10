China slams US lawmakers’ ‘provocative’ visit to Taiwan.

On Wednesday, China responded angrily to a visit to Taiwan by a team of US congressmen, as tensions between Beijing and Taipei reached a new high.

China claims Taiwan as its territory and has threatened to recapture it by force if necessary, leaving the democratic island constantly on the verge of invasion by its increasingly hostile neighbor.

The American Institute in Taiwan, Washington’s de facto embassy on the island, acknowledged the visit and said it would give “necessary administrative assistance,” according to Taiwan’s foreign ministry.

Beijing’s response was that the “risky and confrontational acts” were “doomed to fail.”

At a press conference, foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin described the visit as a “clumsy performance,” saying, “Colluding with Taiwan independence forces is a deadly game, and playing with fire would result in their burning themselves.”

So far, only a few details regarding the trip have been made public.

At an informal briefing on Tuesday, Pentagon spokesman John F. Kirby acknowledged that members of Congress flew to Taiwan on a military jet, as is common for such trips.

In an online statement, the US Department of Defense said, “Kirby observed that congressional travels to Taiwan are reasonably routine and in conformity with US commitments under the Taiwan Relations Act.”

Under the “one China policy,” the vast majority of countries favor Beijing over Taipei politically.

However, as Taiwan strives to build up international support, an increasing number of unofficial diplomatic trips have taken place between Taiwanese, European, and American officials in recent months.

President Tsai Ing-wen has pushed to promote Taiwan’s distinct character since her election in 2016, triggering China’s wrath and diplomatic isolation of Taiwan.

In recent years, Beijing has increased military activity near Taiwan, with a record number of planes breaching into the island’s air defense identification zone in early October.

The Chinese army announced on Tuesday that it had undertaken a “war-readiness patrol” in the Taiwan Strait recently.