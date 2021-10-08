China should airstrike US forces in Taiwan, according to the editor of a Chinese state newspaper.

The editor of China’s major English-language newspaper urged on Thursday that the country kill American service members stationed in Taiwan with airstrikes.

After an exclusive story from the Wall Street Journal revealed that two dozen US forces had been discreetly stationed there helping train Taiwanese military, Hu Xijin, the editor-in-chief of the Global Times, tweeted that China should take action against American “invaders” in Taiwan.

Why are there only a few of dozen people in the group? Why is it done in secret? The US should dispatch 240 personnel in US military dress to a public location and make their location known. Check to see if the PLA will unleash a targeted air strike against the invaders from the US! https://t.co/0Herr8TBtu Hu Xijin (@HuXijin GT) (@HuXijin GT) (@HuXijin GT) (@HuXijin GT) (@ 7th of October, 2021 “Why is it done in secret? The US should send 240 personnel in US military uniform to a public location and make their whereabouts known “Xijin expressed his thoughts. “Watch to see whether the PLA [People’s Liberation Army] launches a targeted air strike against those US invaders!” According to the Journal, the American soldiers have been assisting members of the Taiwanese military for at least a year, and include members of the US Marine Corps and several other special forces teams. Tensions in the region have been rising, and Chinese military planes have been observed off the coast of Taiwan, with 150 flights reported in the last week. China has threatened in the past to capture the island nation by force if necessary.

Both the White House and the Pentagon are said to be concerned about the Chinese military’s readiness for a possible attack on Taiwan, as well as their ongoing military fortification. Furthermore, Taiwan’s defense minister, Chiu Kuo-cheng, stated on Wednesday that he believes China will be able to conduct a “full-scale attack” on Taiwan by 2025 with few deaths.

Meanwhile, the Global Times has continued to promote a Chinese takeover narrative, and has previously chastised publications for seeing Taiwan as an independent country rather than a part of China. The Times is owned by the People’s Daily, China’s largest newspaper conglomerate, which is managed by the Communist Party of China (CCP). Aside from newspapers, the CCP has control over a wide range of media. This is a condensed version of the information.