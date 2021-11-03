China Sets a New Record for Military Flights Over Taiwan.

China wrapped up a second month of record air force operations near Taiwan this week with back-to-back training maneuvers that carried its military aircraft around the island in a pincer-like pattern.

By far the busiest month was October, with 196 sorties by People’s Liberation Army aircraft flying inside Taiwan’s air defense identification zone, according to Taiwan’s Defense Ministry. An ADIZ is a zone that extends beyond a country’s territorial airspace and is used to track approaching commercial and military aircraft, but it is not governed by international law.

Although the PLA’s frequent training operations are generally limited to a zone of international airspace roughly 100 to 150 miles southwest of the island, the message they carry is plain.

The White House, State Department, and Pentagon have backed Taipei against Beijing’s alleged intimidation, according to the Biden administration.

China claims that its military flights are aimed at “Taiwan independence” and “foreign forces,” the latter of which is a common reference to the US.

The PLA performed a total of 149 sorties near Taiwan in the first four days of October, as part of large-scale training exercises that coincided with Taiwan’s 72nd National Day celebrations. With 117 sorties, September was the previous biggest month.

Since Taiwan’s Security Ministry began reporting the activity last September, there have been 895 flights into the ADIZ, according to official government statistics collated by Washington-based defense researcher Gerald Brown. This year’s total was at 725 as of Tuesday, with China on track to quadruple its 2020 goal of 380 flights by the end of the year.

Last month’s sorties, according to Brown of The Washington Newsday, featured a significant increase in attack aircraft such as the J-16 striker fighter, notably between October 1 and 4. The PLA also deployed two helicopters into Taiwan’s ADIZ last week.

When China was “making great shows of power,” he noted, there was a pattern involving more J-16s.

Officials in Taipei and Washington are debating whether a decades-long balance of deterrence is steadily eroding under the PLA’s expanding capabilities as tensions across the Taiwan Strait rise.

Observers have observed the Chinese military’s more practical reasons for routinizing, in addition to the apparent political messaging that comes with sending fleets of fighter aircraft to Taiwan. This is a condensed version of the information.