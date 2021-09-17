China Sends a Cannon-Armed Flotilla to Japan’s Senkaku Islands in a “Extremely Serious” Incursion.

Last month, China despatched seven coast guard ships near the Japan-administered Senkaku Islands, four of which were equipped with guns, in yet another demonstration of its willingness to use military strength to outwear those that challenge its territorial claims.

According to Stars and Stripes, Japan was outraged by this “very serious” incursion in the East China Sea, causing Tokyo to lodge a protest with Beijing.

Since the 1970s, China has claimed the group of uninhabited islands 1,200 miles (1,900 kilometers) southwest of Tokyo. Japan currently manages and controls the island, which is part of Okinawa Prefecture’s Ishigaki.

A Japan Coast Guard spokesman informed Stars and Stripes on Thursday that the armada was observed near China’s Diaoyu Islands on Aug. 30. According to the spokesman, the number of Chinese ships patrolling the area was roughly double that of previous years, and it was the greatest since 2016.

“This occurrence is quite serious to us,” the official stated. He went on to say, “The Japanese coast guard is always prepared with a force that exceeds them.”

Though Japan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs lodged a formal complaint with China over the incident, it is unclear when or at what level the complaint was lodged.

Two Chinese vessels were initially sighted patrolling in Japan’s contiguous zone around the islands, according to the spokesperson. Around 1 a.m., they were joined by five more ships. Four of them were armed with deck “cannons.”

A continuous zone is a 24-mile-wide region that extends beyond the territorial limit of 12 miles. In their adjacent zones, nations may exercise limited control, and vessels operating in the area must identify themselves.

Around 2:42 a.m., four ships, one of which was equipped with a deck gun, intruded into Japanese territorial waters. The Japanese coast guard jumped into action, warning the ships to stay away.

The ships also attempted to approach five Japanese fishing vessels operating in the region, according to the Japanese coast guard, but were stopped. According to him, Chinese Coast Guard vessels frequently engage and harass Japanese fishermen in the area.

The Chinese ships stayed in the region until 5:30 p.m., when three of them left. Three days later, they reduced their number even more, according to the spokeswoman.

He claims that this is the most major incident involving Chinese ships in the area since they dispatched 15 ships there in 2016.

China frequently sent warships and warplanes into Japanese airspace. According to Tokyo, Chinese coast guard vessels have entered or passed through Japanese territorial seas. Brief News from Washington Newsday.