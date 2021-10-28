China, Russia, Iran, and Pakistan are forming a united front against the Taliban in Afghanistan.

China, Russia, Iran, Pakistan, and countries in the region surrounding Afghanistan have pledged to work together to address the crises that have engulfed the country since the US forces withdrew.

Senior officials from Afghanistan’s six surrounding nations and Russia met for the second time on Wednesday in the Iranian capital of Tehran, both digitally and in person, in an effort to further coordinate their views.

They’ve come together at a moment when Afghanistan is on the verge of humanitarian, economic, and security disasters. China, Iran, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan all sent representatives.

The advent of extremist groups such as the Islamic State (ISIS) that have issued threats outside Afghanistan’s borders has been one of the most alarming developments for these countries.

In comments reported by official Iranian media outlets and Russia’s state-run Tass Russian News Agency, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said, “We should positively consider the timely development of bilateral and multilateral conversations and collaboration with Afghanistan on battling terrorism.”

He urged those in attendance to act through two platforms: the United Nations and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, a coalition of countries in which all of those in attendance, with the exception of neutral Turkmenistan, are members.

“It is vital to forge a unified front against terrorism through international venues such as the United Nations and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization,” Wang added.

In his remarks, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov echoed this request, as well as offering the help of the Collective Treaty Security Organization, a Moscow-led coalition that includes Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan.

He said his country was planning to send supplies to Afghanistan and made an appeal to stop the United States and its allies from redeploying military elsewhere in the area once the two-decade war in Afghanistan ended.

“We once again call on Afghanistan’s neighbors to prevent the United States and NATO from establishing a military presence in their land, given their plans to move there after withdrawing from Afghanistan,” Lavrov said.

Beijing and Moscow have pushed for regional countries to take the lead on the evolving situation in Afghanistan, where the Taliban quickly seized power from a US-backed government following the withdrawal. The newly constituted state has yet to be recognized by any country in the world. This is a condensed version of the information.