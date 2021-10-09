China, Russia, and North Korea are three of the world’s most powerful nations. The United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia have formed a new alliance that poses a threat to the Pacific.

China, Russia, and North Korea have all expressed dissatisfaction with a new Pacific security agreement between the US, UK, and Australia, which Beijing, Moscow, and Pyongyang regard as a danger to regional stability.

Last weekend, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov spoke at the 29th Assembly of the Council on Foreign and Defense Policy. “The US-invented Indo-Pacific strategy embodied in the Triple Quad—the United States, Japan, India, and Australia—and the recent development of the bloc [known as]AUKUS,” the senior Russian ambassador said in his speech. Such alliances, he argued, had disturbed a decades-long ecology of indigenous ties, particularly the Association of Southeast Asian States’ (ASEAN).

“The Indo-Pacific idea is aimed at dismantling this structure that depended on the necessity to respect security indivisibility and has publicly said that its primary goal is to restrain China,” Lavrov stated.

Zhao Lijian, a spokesperson for China’s foreign ministry, praised the statements on Friday.

“Wow, that’s a really nice way of putting it!” In response to a reporter’s question about Lavrov’s remarks, Zhao stated. “Foreign Minister Lavrov’s views match the majority of ASEAN countries’ common concern.” The United States’ Indo-Pacific strategy, AUKUS, and Quad are all closed and exclusive cliques informed by a Cold War zero-sum worldview with heavy military security overtones. They will fuel a regional arms race, exacerbate tensions, and undermine regional cooperation and unity.” Zhao also cautioned that the strategy would be bound to fail.

“The United States’ pattern of banding together against a third party runs opposed to regional countries’ shared desire for shared growth through communication and collaboration, as well as regional integration,” he added. “It has no appeal and no future.” Many ASEAN countries have questioned and objected to these measures to varying degrees.” Despite the fact that China is not a member of ASEAN, Beijing and Washington frequently collaborate with the organization.

Zhao urged Southeast Asian governments to oppose external efforts to split them from regional powers as the two major powers fight for influence among the 10-member group, which includes Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam.

"The regional cooperation architecture centered on ASEAN is consistent with East Asian history and actual demands," Zhao remarked. "It is critical for regional countries to strengthen their solidarity, cooperation, and.