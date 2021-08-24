China retaliates to Kamala Harris’s retaliation with a jibe about “America First.”

On Tuesday, China hit out at the US over the situation in Afghanistan, after Vice President Kamala Harris chastised Beijing on a trip to Southeast Asia.

Harris is on her way to Vietnam for discussions with top officials in Hanoi on August 25, but she delivered her sharpest denunciation yet of what she called China’s pressure and intimidation in the South China Sea in a speech before leaving Singapore on Tuesday.

“Beijing’s actions continue to erode the rules-based order and pose a threat to nation-state sovereignty,” she said. “In the face of grave threats, the United States stands with our allies and partners.”

In addition to giving what may be her most important foreign policy speech since taking office, Harris’ tour of Southeast Asia as President Joe Biden’s most senior cabinet official is seen as an attempt to signal continued US commitments to the region as events in Afghanistan inevitably overshadow regional developments.

China’s Foreign Ministry, in a strong reaction a few hours later, referred to the chaotic scenes in Kabul and implied that Washington, D.C. had lost all credibility as a result of its disastrous retreat from Afghanistan.

During a regular news briefing in Beijing, ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin retorted, “The recent events in Afghanistan clearly demonstrate the US’s so-called norms and order.”

“The United States can willingly intervene militarily in a sovereign country while absolving itself of responsibility for the suffering of its citizens. He said, “The United States can come and leave as it pleases without regard for the opinions of the world community or even its friends.”

“In order to keep ‘America first,’ the United States may defame, repress, intimidate, and bully other countries without consequence. “This is the order that the United States desires,” he added. “The US tries to defend its own selfishness and hegemony by using norms and order, but who will believe it now?”

The conclusion of America’s 20-year security commitment in Afghanistan appears to confirm what many believe is a geopolitical shift by the US toward the Indo-Pacific superregion.

The Biden administration’s conviction that the maritime region will see the most dramatic shifts in the next decades was reflected in Harris’ statements on Tuesday. Relationships between the United States and countries such as This is a condensed version of the information.